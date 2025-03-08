Qué Pasa Houston? Here are events happening in the area this weekend

What is there to do in Houston this weekend? From the Bayou Blues Festival to Jazzy Sundays, here are family-friendly events happening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TGIF, let's talk about qué pasa Houston.

Coloring for a cause! Get ready for a day of creativity, giving back, and fun! Join The Cristina Project for their fifth annual Give a Bag - Get a Bag event on Saturday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Gonzalez Law Group, 7151 Office City Drive.

Come volunteer and decorate bags for Kids Meals, then hop on the HTX ART BUS to fill your own tote bag with awesome art supplies and snacks to enjoy over Spring Break while supplies last.

On Sunday, it's the Houston Botanic Garden's Bayou Blues Festival.

Head out near the banks of Sims Bayou during bluebonnet season for an afternoon of soulful roots music curated by Houston's own Annika Chambers.

In addition to five hours of live music, you can snap photos in front of the garden's bluebonnet field and enjoy the Family Fun Zone with bluebonnet-themed crafts, games, face painting, and more.

It's Jazzy Sundays at Emancipation Park, celebrating jazz's vibrancy and rich tradition and the incredible Houstonians who preserve the art form.

These free, family-friendly concerts will be held on Sundays in March.

All concerts will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, X and Instagram.