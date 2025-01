Texas winter storm: Tracking numbers of power outages across southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a winter storm bears down on southeast Texas, there are concerns if the power will stay on.

The following chart rounds up the numbers of current power outages by county and by provider across southeast Texas.