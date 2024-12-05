Texas lawmakers will move to ban 'all forms' of consumable THC next year, Lt. Gov. announces

A 2019 law meant to promote agriculture is why Texans can buy low-level THC products like delta-8 and delta-9. If the bill passes, Dan Patrick says the days of legally buying those products would be over.

The 2025 Texas legislative session starts in about a month on Jan.14, and lawmakers will be discussing a bill proposing a complete ban on all forms of consumable THC products, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Marijuana is illegal in Texas, but a 2019 law meant to promote agriculture is why Texans can buy low-level THC products like smokable vapes, gummies, and seltzers.

Consumable hemp products are required by law to contain no more than 0.3% THC -- the intoxicating part of the cannabis plant that comes in forms like delta-8, delta-9, and THCA -- but Patrick claims that some items sold in Texas far exceed the limit.

If Senate Bill 3 passes, Patrick says the days of legally buying any of those products would be over. The low-bill number, Senate Bill 3, signals it is among his top priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Earlier this year, a Houston business named THC Club was raided because investigators said what they were selling was too potent by law.

"Everybody is watching because this issue is not a Texas issue. It's a national issue," a cannabis attorney said. The investigation into the THC Club resulted in a money laundering charge because the DA's office says they were profiting of off something illegal.

An attorney for the business denied it, but Patrick said retailers are taking advantage of the law to sell products he considers dangerous.

In a statement sent out Wednesday night, Patrick said, "We are not going to allow these retailers to circumvent the law and put Texans' lives in danger. This bill will have broad bipartisan support in the Senate, and I trust the House will also see the danger of these products and pass this bill with overwhelming support so it can become law immediately."

The Lieutenant Governor's Office told ABC13 that if Senate Bill 3 passes, it will not impact the state's medical marijuana policy.

