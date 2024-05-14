Democrats call for special session in letter to Gov. Greg Abbott after drastic school budget cuts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD announced drastic cuts last week, but other districts are in financial trouble, too. It's a statewide problem, and State Representative Jon Rosenthal said it needs a statewide solution.

"You will see terrible cuts," Rosenthal said. "Terrible budget cuts in school districts all over the state. If we don't do something about it and do something about it quickly, public education in the State of Texas will suffer. Our 5 million children in public schools will not get the benefit of the education that they deserve. "

That's why he sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asking for a special session.

He asked for an increase to the state's basic allotment, the per-student funding formula, which has stayed the same since 2019. He also wants an increase in the school safety allotment.

Rosenthal said at least 40 lawmakers have also signed his letter. Though many of them also backed a bill last October that would have raised the basic allotment, it got no traction.

On Monday afternoon, after a request for comment from ABC13, Abbott sent a letter back to Rosenthal.

He writes that Democrats who signed Rosenthal's request voted against a school funding bill last session that would have added $6 billion. He writes that his "commitment to improving public schools is just as resolute" as Rosenthal's.

That bill Abbott references was a House Bill that would have also funded education savings accounts, otherwise called a voucher or school choice program. While it passed the House, the education savings account portion was killed by an amendment.

The governor also cites lower enrollment and a loss of federal COVID-19 dollars as the reasons for any shortfalls.

Last week, ABC13 reported a survey in which 80% of districts declared budget concerns, more than half have a deficit, and 43% expect significant cuts next year.

It does not seem that Abbott is interested in a special session, but Rosenthal remains hopeful.

"If we could get tons of people to pressure the state, pressure the governor, and their own representatives to take measures to fortify our public education system, that would improve our chances," Rosenthal said.

Only the governor can call a special legislative session and set the agenda. The next regular session doesn't begin until January 2025.

