Experts explain how California wildfires could impact insurance in other states

Can growing natural disasters impact the insurance industry? Experts break down how the California wildfires can potentially affect Texans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite the destruction from California wildfires, insurance experts say there's money to cover disasters in Texas, but it doesn't mean there aren't impacts.

"What rolled through this part of Brazoria County is still fresh on the minds of some neighbors. "Inside the rooms, you can see a little bit of cracks," Rogerio Villarreal said.

Villarreal was one of many whose home was damaged in the tornadoes after Christmas in Alvin. He had insurance, but the amount the company wanted to pay him left him emotionally drained.

"Please help. Why? Hello, look at my house. If the person came here and estimated what it would cost and says $2,000. Come and tell me, because I feel very bad," Villarreal said.

Experts said it's not the disasters in California that are making it harder to get money from insurance companies in southeast Texas to rebuild your home. However, they say because of the number of disasters we've had, some companies are pulling out of the region.

If you've been impacted by a disaster and don't like the claim you receive, you may want to consider hiring an insurance adjuster.

"Somebody who can navigate what the claims should be paying out at," National Claims Negotiators CEO Ron Snouffer explained. "Somebody who can investigate by looking at the damage, looking at the policy, and determine if you were paid properly in the claim process."

Snouffer said if you're insured, you should still get money.

"I'm not too concerned in Texas if you do have a good policy of not getting paid," Snouffer said. "There aren't many carriers that are going out of business like there are in Florida at this point in time."

FEMA said it's not stretched too thin. Right now, the agency is helping more than 100 natural disaster areas across the country.

Despite this, the agency says it has enough money and resources to help. Industry experts said Texas lawmakers could help, too.

Dozens of bills tied to insurance are sitting in Austin. The legislation would help replace the costs of damaged items, create an appraisal process for losses, and provide grants to help homeowners make improvements to protect against wind storms and hurricanes.

"They need to make insurance more competitive," Snouffer said. "We do have a limited number of insurers here in the state."

Experts said changes could help future disaster victims and ensure money is available to help them recover.

