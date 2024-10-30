16-year-old charged with capital murder in Spring Branch park shooting that killed 2

Neighbors who said they witnessed a person with a gun after the shooting told ABC13 the individual seemed "casual" when he returned and turned one of the bodies over.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was charged with capital murder for the shooting that killed another teen boy and a man at a Spring Branch park.

The Houston Police Department said the 16-year-old suspect's identity and booking photos are not releasable.

On Sept. 12, police said they were called to Bauer Pocket Park and found a 16-year-old Deric Ward lying facedown at the base of a playground slide and 24-year-old Jaquez Moore dead just outside the park with a gun near his body.

A man told ABC13 that he saw a gunman walking away from the park in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The alleged witness and a worker nearby both say they then saw the armed suspect return to the park.

"He was flipping the body over to see if he was still alive, and then he walked towards this other guy, and then they just took off," the worker said.

Investigators said Moore and the two teenagers were at the park and got into an altercation that resulted in gunshots being exchanged.

At that time, HPD said the motive appeared to be robbery. According to HPD, further investigation identified both 16-year-olds as the suspects in this case.

People in the area say the neighborhood is generally quiet, and they're shocked to see it become the scene of a fatal shooting.

