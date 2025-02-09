Teens wanted in Bacliff grandmother's death arrested after days-long manhunt, authorities say

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teen suspects who were wanted in connection to a grandmother's death have been captured, authorities announced Sunday evening.

The suspects, 17-year-old Tara King and 18-year-old Uriah Urick, were initially named persons of interest in the death of 61-year-old Tammy King after she was found dead in her Bacliff home on Thursday.

That changed Sunday morning when the Galveston County Sheriff's Office filed capital murder warrants against the teens.

After a days-long investigation and manhunt, authorities reportedly located and arrested the teens in Laredo, Texas.

Tara is the victim's granddaughter, and Urick is Tara's boyfriend. Neighbors who spoke to ABC13 said Tammy raised Tara, a student at Dickinson High School, and Urick lived with them.

