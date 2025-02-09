Capital murder charges filed against 2 missing teens linked to grandmother's death, deputies say

BACLIFF, Texas (KTRK) -- Capital murder warrants have been filed against two suspects after a 61-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Thursday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a welfare check in the 4700 block of 15th Street in Bacliff and found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.

A concerned neighbor said no one had heard from the woman since the previous Tuesday before she was found.

Her granddaughter, 17-year-old Tara King, and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Uriah Ureck, were initially named "persons of interest" in connection with the case and have yet to be located.

Neighbors who spoke to ABC13 said Tammy raised Tara, a student at Dickinson High School, and the teen's boyfriend lived with them.

Anyone with information on King and Ureck's whereabouts is urged to contact the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322, option #2, or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.