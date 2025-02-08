Granddaughter and her boyfriend wanted in grandmother's death, Galveston Co. Sherrif's Office says

BACLIFF, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teens in connection to the death of a woman found dead in her Bacliff home overnight Thursday.

The sheriff's office released photos of 18-year-old Uriah Ureck and 17-year-old Tara King. Investigators are calling them "persons of interest" who are linked to a homicide in the 4700 block of 15th Street in Bacliff.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a welfare check late Thursday night, which soon became a homicide investigation with crime scene tape circling the home by daylight on Friday.

Neighbors tell ABC13 that no one has talked to the victim since Tuesday night. A concerned friend called for help, and when deputies arrived, they found the victim and signs of foul play inside.

The teen couple, who are the victim's granddaughter and granddaughter's boyfriend, are missing.

Neighbors said the grandmother raised King, and Ureck lived with them. King was a student at Dickinson High School.

"I hope they find them soon. We are all on high alert," one neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told ABC13.

The victim's name and how she died have not been released. She is described as a "sweet woman" in her 60s.

Anyone with information on King and Ureck's whereabouts is urged to contact the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322, option #2, or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

