Cash App transactions found between teen couple and grandma who was murdered, court records say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New video shows a first look at a teenage couple accused of killing the girl's grandmother in Bacliff last week.

Tara King, 17, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Uriah Ureck, arrived at the Galveston County Jail on Monday night.

Video of them walking into the jail shows the pair wearing striped jumpsuits.

According to court records, 61-year-old Tammy Sue King's boyfriend called authorities to her home in the 4700 block of 15th Street in Bacliff for a welfare check last Thursday.

When the Galveston County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, deputies found Tammy shot to death, and her home had been ransacked with guns missing from a bedroom safe.

A concerned neighbor said no one had heard from Tammy since the previous Tuesday before she was found. According to court records, Tammy's boyfriend told investigators that Tammy and Tara argued about Tara not going to school.

After a days-long investigation and manhunt, authorities located and arrested the teens in Laredo, Texas, on Sunday.

Tara and Ureck are both charged with capital murder and credit or debit card abuse. Accordig to court records, investigators found Cash App transactions from the victim's account to Tara's account.

The Galveston County medical examiner believes Tammy died in the early moring hours of Wednesday, Feb. 5.

