24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Baytown, police say

KTRK logo
Monday, December 23, 2024 10:50PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage boy was hit and killed while riding a dirt bike on Monday, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Baytown police say the crash happened on Bush Road at Country Club Clove. Authorities say that the incident involved a dirt bike and a vehicle.

Officials say that the scene has since cleared, but traffic was stopped on the northbound lanes on Bush Road at W. Baker and the southbound lanes at Cedar Bayou Lynchburg.

Although details are limited, it is unclear what led up to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW