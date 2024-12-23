Teen bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage boy was hit and killed while riding a dirt bike on Monday, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Baytown police say the crash happened on Bush Road at Country Club Clove. Authorities say that the incident involved a dirt bike and a vehicle.

Officials say that the scene has since cleared, but traffic was stopped on the northbound lanes on Bush Road at W. Baker and the southbound lanes at Cedar Bayou Lynchburg.

Although details are limited, it is unclear what led up to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.