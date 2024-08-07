Teacher of the Year comes full circle at Horn Elementary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fourth grade teacher Tiffany Thorn has come full circle at Horn Elementary School. The math and science teacher was recently named Teacher of the Year at Horn, the same campus she attended when she was younger!

Thorn says that growing up, she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

"I always thought it would be really cool to come back and teacher where I went to school," said Thorn. "This will be the beginning of my 14th year at Horn and so when I came back, there were teachers that I had that were still on campus and so that was really cool. My aunt taught and a lot of my family came here, so it's pretty special to say that I'm back where I started."

As the new school year begins, she says school supplies are incredibly important for a student's success.

"I think school supply donations are needed because we are lucky and have a PTO that helps out, but not every school is," said Thorn. "I know that teachers supplement as much as they can. It's very helpful to have outside sources to help supplement as well."

