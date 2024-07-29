$22,400 raised for teachers at ABC13 Share Your School Supplies Drive

Support teachers and our next generation of leaders by donating to ABC13's Share Your School Supplies Drive on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Hundreds answered the call to support our teachers during the first ABC13 Share Your School Supplies Drive.

Eyewitness News anchors and reporters fanned out Friday morning to collect donations of school supplies with Houston Food Bank's Teacher Aid program, which provides resources for teachers in low income schools.

Together, we raised $27,735.68 in cash and individual school supply donations in Houston, Galveston, Richmond/Rosenberg, Spring and Sugar Land.

If you didn't get a chance to donate, you can still give online or text "SYSS2024" to 71777.

Last year, educators in Texas spent more than $300 million of their own money for pencils, folders, notebook paper and other tools their students need to succeed.

The Houston Food Bank program is working every day to show teachers they are not alone.

"Paper, crayons, pencils, erasers... Teachers Aid helps me with supplies for my students so I don't have to ask my parents for anything," said Elvia, who has been teaching Pre-K in Houston for 29 years.

On Galveston Island, ABC13's Jeff Ehling witnessed a festival-like atmosphere as the community came together to support Galveston ISD teachers.

Firefighters dropped off a $4,000 check to help our teachers, as volunteers worked to sort and stuff GISD's Book Bus and STEM buses.

At the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center in Sugar Land Friday, we saw neighbors showing up to help make sure our teachers have everything they need for back to school.

"This is sharing with our community, this is a tradition," Fort Bend Co. District Attorney Brian Middleton said, as he dropped off his donation. "We need to support all our teachers... they are the ones on the front lines."

In the Richmond/Rosenberg area, volunteer Sharon with the VFW Post 3903 Auxiliary said she was moved by the outpouring of support.

"As an ex-teacher, I can appreciate it. Coming from a Title 1 school, it really makes a difference, Teachers don't have put out of their pocket when the community comes together."

MOST-NEEDED SCHOOL SUPPLIES





Crayons

Highlighters

Markers

Pencils

Folders

Pens

Composition Books

Spiral Notebooks

Post-It Notes

Filler Paper

Pencil Cases

Lysol Wipes

Scissors

Glue Bottles

Hand Sanitizer

Glue Sticks

Kleenex

Paper Towels

Antibacterial Wipes

BENEFITTING SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS



