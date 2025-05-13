Girlfriend's family describes toll of 2021 murder after former NFL player pleads guilty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has been following the case of former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr., who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of his ex, Taylor Pomaski.

Ware was sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges of murder and tampering with evidence related to Pomaski's death.

On Monday, the family read impact statements in court. Her family talked about how this whole ordeal has affected them greatly.

In fact, his grandmother said that while Ware's life will only be interrupted for a time. Taylor is gone forever. Ware sat there listening as a few family members spoke with a broken heart...

Taylor's aunt said her niece is the hero in this tragic story .

Taylor was 29 years old when she was last seen in 2021 at a house party in Spring. Her remains were found in a ditch months later in December and were not positively identified until April 20 to 22. Ware was indicted in July that year.

Again, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

