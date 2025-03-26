Police searching for SUV driver on the run after 100 mph crash into Houston bayou that ejected child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child is in critical condition and several others are injured after a speeding vehicle crashed and landed in the bayou.

According to police, a man was speeding down Yale Street in an Expedition when he hit a truck that was turning into a gas station. The Expedition landed in the bayou and an 8-year-old was ejected.

Investigators estimate the driver was going 100 mph or more.

After the crash, the man allegedly got into another vehicle and fled the scene, leaving his wife and three other children behind. Firefighters rescued the man's family from the bayou.

Everyone involved in the crash reportedly suffered varying degrees of injuries, but all are alive, police said.

