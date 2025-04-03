Driver arrested after being caught with license plate flipper in Cypress area, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was arrested on Tuesday after being caught with a license plate flipper in the Cypress area.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 19-year-old driver was driving a Mercedez Benz when he was pulled over along Highway 290.

Harris County deputies said the driver activated the flipper covering the plate while driving recklessly.

Investigators said the license plate flipper was installed over a permanent plate that was registered to him.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with unlawful use and possession of a license plate flipper.

Deputies shared a video of the license plate flipper, which is a misdemeanor if you're caught with one.

In some cases, drivers have used them to avoid paying tolls.

