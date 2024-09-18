Suspect arrested in connection with death of mother shot during family party in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in front of her children during a party has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department.
The video above is from a previous report.
Police said 27-year-old Jalin Foreman, who is currently charged with murder, turned himself in to authorities on Monday in connection with the death of 25-year-old Jalen Whitlock.
Houston police said that on Sept. 12, Foreman shot into a home on Locksley Road, killing Whitlock. Authorities said Foreman got to the home and began fighting with another man before pulling a gun.
All of this happened during a party while Whitlock's kids were in the home. In addition, police said Foreman and Whitlock were in a previous relationship and had two children together.
After turning himself in, Foreman was booked into the Harris County Jail.