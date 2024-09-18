Suspect arrested in connection with death of mother shot during family party in NE Houston, HPD says

Investigators believe the father of the young children was the shooter. He reportedly left the scene after the shooting. Now, HPD is asking him to come forward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in front of her children during a party has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said 27-year-old Jalin Foreman, who is currently charged with murder, turned himself in to authorities on Monday in connection with the death of 25-year-old Jalen Whitlock.

Houston police said that on Sept. 12, Foreman shot into a home on Locksley Road, killing Whitlock. Authorities said Foreman got to the home and began fighting with another man before pulling a gun.

All of this happened during a party while Whitlock's kids were in the home. In addition, police said Foreman and Whitlock were in a previous relationship and had two children together.

After turning himself in, Foreman was booked into the Harris County Jail.

