Woman shot and killed in front of her children during family birthday party in NE Houston, HPD says

Investigators believe the father of the young children was the shooter. He reportedly left the scene after the shooting. Now, HPD is asking him to come forward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old mother was killed in front of her children when a family birthday party erupted in gunfire overnight at a home in northeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators believe the father of the children was the shooter.

Houston police said the man left the scene after the shooting. Now, they're asking him to come forward and contact the department so they can get his side of the story.

The shooting happened during a birthday party just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Locksley Road. Police said a 4- and 6-year-old were inside the home when the shots were fired.

Detectives said an argument started in the doorway after the children's father showed up at the home. The suspect reportedly fired several shots inside the apartment, and at least one of them struck the mother.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else inside the home was hurt.

"He left in a vehicle, supposedly white, possible Tahoe, possible Suburban, so we're looking for him," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Investigators are looking into whether the argument had anything to do with the fact that another male friend of the mother was at the home at the time.

HPD said they have responded to calls at the house in the past for child custody disputes.

