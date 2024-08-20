Man accused of killing estranged wife's boyfriend in front of her in Katy-area home turns himself in

Michael Maurice Mack turned himself in Tuesday, accused of killing his estranged wife's boyfriend near Wells Station Court in the Katy area last week.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of killing his estranged wife's boyfriend and then forcing her to help him dispose of the body has turned himself in.

ABC13 was at the courthouse downtown Tuesday morning when Michael Maurice Mack, 48, walked in with his attorney to turn himself in. The Harris County Sheriff's Office had issued a warrant for his arrest over the weekend.

Mack is accused of breaking into his estranged wife's home on Wells Station Court in the Katy area at about 3:30 a.m. last Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Deputies say the woman and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Kelvin Hinton, woke up to find Mack standing over them with a rifle, which the woman said he used to shoot Hinton in the neck. Mack was allegedly wearing a tactical vest and carrying at least four guns.

Charging documents say Mack forced her to shoot Hinton's body, allegedly threatening to kill her if she didn't help him dispose of the body. He's accused of wrapping the body in bedsheets and loading it into the trunk of the woman's car.

From there, deputies say they drove to Vidor, Texas, near Beaumont, where Mack allegedly dumped Hinton's body and set it on fire.

Eventually, the wife got away from Mack and called the police.

Court documents said that Mack and the woman were married in 2019 before separating for more than a year.

On Tuesday, Mack's defense attorney, Wilvin Carter, said deputies have only heard one side of the story.

"I've had a conversation with my client, so we know what transpired on the night in question," Carter said. "Law enforcement has only had a conversation with one of the parties, and that particular party gave information that is not absolutely true."

Mack, who's in custody, appeared before a judge and had his bond set at $1 million.

"It's not about feelings or what we want," prosecutor Megan Long said. "It's about what the evidence shows, and the evidence shows that that Mr. Mack is responsible for this murder. That's what we based this case on, and that's what we'll continue to prosecute this case on."

