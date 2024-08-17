HCSO searching for man who allegedly broke into estranged wife's home and killed man inside

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a man accused of killing his estranged wife's boyfriend in front of her in a Katy area home and then forcing her to help him dispose of the body in a Texas town 120 miles away.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for 48-year-old Michael Maurice Mack's arrest in the murder of 53-year-old Kelvin Hinton.

Deputies say Mack allegedly broke into his wife's house on Wells Station Court in the Katy area around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a tactical vest and carrying at least four guns.

They say the woman and Hinton woke up to find Mack standing over them with a rifle, which the woman said he used to shoot Hinton in the neck.

Charging documents say Mack then forced his wife to shoot Hinton's body and beat her.

He then allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn't help him dispose of the body, which he's accused of wrapping in bedsheets and loading into the trunk of his the woman's car.

Deputies say Mack and his wife then drove to a gated lot in the 1000 block of Old Highway 90 West in Vidor, Texas, which is about an hour and 45 minutes from the Katy area.

That is where documents say Mack dumped Hinton's body before dumping gasoline on it and lighting the man's body on fire.

After driving his wife back to the Houston area, the woman said the suspect let her go, before she called the police.

Court documents said that Mack and the woman were married in 2019, before separating for more than a year.

The victim, Hinton, leaves behind two daughters and some grandchildren.

ABC13 spoke with a family member of the Hinton about the ordeal.

"Got out of prison, got his truck driving license," Hinton's brother, Michael Lewis, said.

They say Hinton and the woman began dating several weeks ago and claims her estranged husband, Mack, would stalk her, but they say they weren't aware of how serious it was until after his death.

"He didn't let me know the guy had called his phone and threatened him not to come back to the house," Lewis said.

Mack was previously arrested for harassing his wife through repeated phone calls, according to records.

He posted bail but broke bond conditions that forbid him from being in contact with his wife.

Anyone with information regarding this case or Mack's whereabouts, is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency, Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit (713) 274-9100, or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).