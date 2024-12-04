Suspect accused of firing gun on METRO bus on S. Gessner in SW Houston detained, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person accused of firing a gun on a METRO bus in the Sharpstown area in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning has been detained, according to police.

SkyEye flew over the scene on S. Gesser Road at Bellaire Boulevard around 8 a.m.

Video shows a man getting off the bus with his hands up and walking toward METRO police. He was detained and placed into a patrol vehicle.

Several other people were also seen exiting the bus.

METRO police told ABC13 that someone fired a gun on the bus and that person is in custody. They did not immediately provide any further deatils.

The northbound lanes of S. Gessner are blocked as the investigation continues.

An ABC13 crew is at the scene, gathering more information. Come back to this post for updates.

