Submerged car found in same neighborhood where man's body was discovered day before, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle was found submerged in a neighborhood pond Friday, close to where a body was discovered just a day earlier, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The dive team responded to the 7100 block of Avalon Bend Circle in the Lakes of Avalon Village subdivision in north Harris County, where a suspected drunk driver said she couldn't remember if her boyfriend was in the car underwater, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to authorities, the driver said her boyfriend may have been inside the vehicle when it went under.

Meanwhile, she was arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated.

It wasn't immediately known when the crash happened.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities told ABC13 there was no body in vehicle.

Still, the discovery of the vehicle on the south side of the pond Friday comes after a man's body was found in the same neighborhood in the water in the 7200 block of Avalon Bluff Drive, said the Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, who responded to the initial call the day before.

Investigators said the man's body was discovered by neighbors walking Thursday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim was potentially a resident of the neighborhood.

Sgt. Sidney Miller said investigators were speaking with neighbors and checking for surveillance video to see how and when he might have ended up in the water.

Miller said deputies believe the man was possibly reported missing on Monday but haven't confirmed his identity.

Officials did not elaborate if the man had suffered any trauma or had visible injuries.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact HCSO's Homicide Division at 713-274-9100.