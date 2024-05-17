Spring Branch tire shop among local businesses picking up the pieces after destructive storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Business owners are left picking up the pieces after a destructive storm caused major damage in the Spring Branch area.

A tire shop at Bingle Road and Sowden Road was completely unrecognizable. It collapsed during the storm.

The owner and an employee were inside the tire shop, trying to seek shelter, when the storm blew through.

ABC13 spoke to the owner, who said stacks of tires inside the building actually helped protect them when the roof came crashing down. He got emotional when speaking about the damage to his family business.

"The ceiling hit the tires, but not us," the owner said. "It's just hard because it is my work for, like, two years and a half, my family business. I'm sorry. It's really hard."

A nearby USPS truck was flipped over due to the high winds. The person inside was, thankfully, not injured.

The area near the tire shop was blocked off. An ABC13 crew at the scene spotted downed power lines and debris in the area, in addition to several traffic lights that were out.

