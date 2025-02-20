Alley Theatre heats up the stage with spicy comedy 'Seared'

"Seared," a spicy comedy of culinary chaos, is on stage at Alley Theatre through March 9.

"Seared," a spicy comedy of culinary chaos, is on stage at Alley Theatre through March 9.

"Seared," a spicy comedy of culinary chaos, is on stage at Alley Theatre through March 9.

"Seared," a spicy comedy of culinary chaos, is on stage at Alley Theatre through March 9.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high-stakes drama set in a restaurant kitchen is currently on stage at Alley Theater.

"Seared" is a spicy comedy of culinary chaos, and two actors involved spoke to Eyewitness News about the play.

Chris Hutchison portrays a restaurant proprietor concerned that the business could be failing. He brings an expert to turn things around.

Elizabeth Bunch plays that role and is also his wife in real life.

SEE ALSO: Military drama highlighting Houston history hits The Ensemble's stage during Black History Month

The Ensemble Theatre is showcasing 'Camp Logan,' a World War I-era military drama, during Black History Month.

Huston Chef Justin Yu of Theodore Rex restaurant, Better Luck Tomorrow bar, and Public Services Wine and Whisky worked with the cast to help them learn what it's like to work in a real kitchen.

The actors cook meals as they tell a highly dramatic story about trying to save the restaurant.

Seared is now showing at Alley Theatre through March 9.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.