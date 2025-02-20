Military drama highlighting Houston history hits The Ensemble's stage during Black History Month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we celebrate Black History Month, Eyewitness News is shining a spotlight on one of the only professional theatres in the region dedicated to portraying the African American experience on stage.

The Ensemble Theatre's artistic director, Eileen Morris, has a particular process when picking what will be on their stage during Black History Month.

Morris said the production she selects for February typically has something to do with history.

This year's play focuses on local Black history.

Camp Logan was located where Memorial Park is now.

The play, named after a World War I-era training camp, is a military drama that tells the true story of Black soldiers who rioted in 1917 over racism in Houston.

Morris says some people are familiar with the story, but many in their audiences are hearing it for the first time.

Camp Logan is showing at The Ensemble through Sunday.

