Shooting investigation underway at home in Tomball area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting investigation is underway at a home in the Tomball area.

Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating at a home on Stone Creek Court in the Stone Lake subdivision in northwest Harris County.

Details are limited as the investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing.

An ABC13 crew at the scene on Monday morning saw a large law enforcement presence, including homicide detectives.

The detectives were seen going in and out of a barn on the property.

ABC13 is working to gather more information about exactly what happened.

