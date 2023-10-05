The family of Sheryl Ann Siddall, who authorities believe is dead, have filed a petition to get their grandmother's property back from the man accused of killing her, saying he forged notarized documents to obtain her home.

Missing grandmother's family fights to get Liberty Co. home back from her suspected killer

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A parolee suspected of killing a Cleveland grandmother and then living inside her home until a relative found him is apparently currently to be in legal possession of the property. The woman's family is now taking him to court to get it back.

Last month, a relative discovered 52-year-old Donald Hassler living inside 57-year-old Sheryl Siddall's Horseshoe Lake Estates home. He reportedly said she had gone to Oklahoma to visit her sister. Relatives said she does not have a sister in Oklahoma. Her purse and vehicle were still at the home.

He said Siddall was selling him the house, according to investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. Relatives told ABC13 Siddall would never sell the home.

READ MORE: Liberty County deputies searching for missing woman after blood evidence found in her home

"This house meant everything to her," her niece, Amanda Turner, said.

Investigators reportedly found firearms, a bloody butcher's knife, blood spatter, stains, and drag marks from the back of Siddall's home to the water.

READ MORE: Murder charges may be filed as search for missing grandma continues in Liberty County, deputies say

Hassler was arrested on weapons charges. ABC13 is told additional charges, including forgery, could be filed as soon as Thursday.

An attorney representing Siddell, who authorities believe is dead, and her children have filed a petition on the family's behalf. They are accusing Hassler of forging documents to obtain Siddell's home. The documents are notarized.

ABC13 spoke to the notary on Wednesday. He said his involvement was also forged.

READ MORE: Deputies search for missing grandma in lake behind her Liberty County home

Law enforcement declined to elaborate when ABC13 attempted to verify the notary's story but said he has been very cooperative.

The notary told ABC13 his logbook shows that on June 16, he actually notarized a deed and power of attorney documents for Hassler. The notary believes Hassler used those documents as a blueprint to allegedly forge a second set of documents later that month to lay claim to Siddall's home.

The Siddall family attorney also accused Hassler of involving a fictitious "Donald Woodruff" in the transaction, someone who they believe is an alias Hassler uses. He confirmed that Hassler has been served the civil petition but has not yet responded.

Steve Shellist, an attorney not affiliated with the case, said anything Hassler says in the civil case could be used to convict him of criminal charges.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.