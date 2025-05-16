SH-99 Lanier/Grand Pkwy - North westbound at Riley Fuzzel Road closed due to hazmat spill

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is backed up on SH-99 Lanier/Grand Pkwy - North westbound at Riley Fuzzel Road as crews work to clear a hazmat spill that's tied up the road Friday morning in Montgomery County.

According to Houston Transtar, the incident was reported at about 4:24 a.m. Transtar cameras show a heavy truck off to the side.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the accident or if anyone was injured, but the area is shut down.

