Harris County Sgt. Garrett Hardin found not guilty in shooting death of shoplifting suspect

Harris County grand jury indicts Sgt. Garrett Hardin 15 months after his bodycam captured him shooting shoplifting suspect Roderick Brooks to death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sgt. Garrett Hardin was found not guilty weeks after being indicted on a murder charge in connection to the death of a robbery suspect back in 2022.

The verdict came less than two weeks since the 20-year Harris County Sheriff's Office veteran was indicted after a bodycam captured him shooting a shoplifting suspect in the back of the neck.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Sgt. Garrett Hardin, who was taken off the streets and placed on desk duty since the July 8, 2022, incident that left 47-year-old Roderick Brooks dead.

Brooks' family has been calling for Hardin's termination ever since.

The whole incident happened with a 911 call that summer day last year when a Dollar General employee at the store off FM-1960 reported someone robbed the business and assaulted her.

Authorities identified Brooks as the suspect. Hardin responded and spotted Brooks near a gas station parking lot. Body camera footage shows Hardin chasing after him.

"Stop, dude. I'm going to Tase you! Stop," Hardin is heard in the footage. "Get on the ground! Get on the ground right now!"

Hardin then tackles Brooks to the ground and gets on top of him, with a Taser in view and on the ground. Brooks then grabs it.

"I am going to shoot you. Put that down. I will shoot you!" Hardin commands.

At one point, Brooks is seen removing his hand from the Taser, but then it disappears from view.

Hardin shoots a single gunshot in the back of his neck, killing Brooks.

"The video clearly shows this man shot Roderick Brooks in the back of the head without justifiable cause," Justin Moore, Brooks' family attorney, said. "I think when the jury saw this video, it's hard for them to walk away and not indict this man."

Hardin's attorney, Justin Keiter, said his client had no other choice because the suspect had his Taser.

A previous Eyewitness News report also revealed Hardin was scrutinized for using his stun gun on someone else on a bridge a week before Brooks died.

