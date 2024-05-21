Seven Lakes High School junior helping fellow students who stutter on national level

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven Lakes High School junior Hayley Stuckey felt alone in her speech disorder until her parents signed her up for a camp with other students who stuttered.
"I turned one of my greatest challenges into a way of helping others," Hayley said.
These days, Hayley is the president and founder of the high school's Stuttering Awareness Club, a member of the National Stuttering Association Teen Advisory Council, and the president and founder of "Sisters who Stutter," a group of hundreds of girls in several countries.
