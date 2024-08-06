'He's taunting us': Testimony resumes in civil trial against parents of accused Santa Fe HS shooter

The Santa Fe High School shooting trial continues with testimonies from victims impacted by the May 18, 2018, massacre.

The Santa Fe High School shooting trial continues with testimonies from victims impacted by the May 18, 2018, massacre.

The Santa Fe High School shooting trial continues with testimonies from victims impacted by the May 18, 2018, massacre.

The Santa Fe High School shooting trial continues with testimonies from victims impacted by the May 18, 2018, massacre.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Testimony in the civil trial against the parents of the accused Santa Fe High School shooter continued Tuesday.

The accused shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been found incompetent to stand trial criminally, but he and his parents could be held financially responsible in this civil trial.

Ten people were killed and 13 wounded in the May 18, 2018 mass shooting.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis was not in court on Tuesday when former student Trent Beazley continued his testimony. Beazley was one of the 13 people hurt in the shooting.

"It was almost like an out-of-body experience. I could just see myself laid back, my head against the wall," he testified. "What I was telling myself was the lights would go out, that I would die. I wasn't expecting to get out that day."

RELATED: Jurors in Santa Fe HS shooting trial hear from 2 wounded victims and family of 17-year-old student

Beazley saw and heard his classmates die. He even made a makeshift tourniquet to help a classmate who was shot.

"He's taunting us," Beazley said of Dimitrios Pagourtzis that day. "He's singing 'Another One Bites the Dust.' Multiple cell phones are ringing, ringing, ringing. He's telling us, 'Do you want to come answer this? Oh wait, you can't. You're dead.'"

On Tuesday, jurors also heard from Shannan Claussen, whose son, Christian Riley Garcia, was killed.

Witnesses said Garcia helped his classmates hide during the shooting.

"He had gotten everybody out of there that could go," Claussen said. "He stopped and was physically picking up Ms. Tisdale off the floor when he was shot in the back."

Recie Tisdale was a League City police detective.

He responded to the shooting and later found out his mother, Cynthia Tisdale, who was a substitute teacher, was one of the dead.

"That's all I have ever done: try to protect her," he said. "I just wish I could have been there to help her in her last second."

Rhonda Hart's daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, was also killed.

She testified Kimberly was shot seven times, from her left shoulder down her spine.

"They separated us into the rooms. That's when the screaming started from the left side, and the chaplain told me from the police department that Kimberly had been shot and killed," she explained.

RELATED: 'You want a motive?': Chilling journal entries from suspected Santa Fe HS shooter read in court

Kimberly hoped to become a sign language interpreter after graduating.

On Monday, jurors heard from the family of a 17-year-old exchange student who was among the 10 killed.

Sabika Sheikh was in Santa Fe as part of an exchange program with Pakistan.

Through a translator, Sheikh's mother told the court her death left a void in her life.

Substitute teacher Flo Rice also took the stand on Monday. She testified that she believes Santa Fe High School and Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents, Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Kosmetatos, share responsibility.

Rice also told the court she thought a bomb had gone off but then realized she had been shot six times. She described the terrifying moments inside the school.

"I thought every time I could hear the glass falling. I could smell gunpowder and hear the gunfire. Then I heard a police officer running. I wanted to open my eyes and ask for help," Rice said during Monday's testimony.

Rice also testified she thought of her own children and prayed. She said she had to relearn how to walk.

MORE COVERAGE: