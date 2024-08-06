Jurors in Santa Fe HS shooting trial hear from 2 wounded victims and family of 17-year-old student

The jury heard from the parents of 17-year-old exchange student Sabika Sheikh, who was killed one month before she was scheduled to go home. "Her death has caused a void in her life," her mom said through a translator.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A tearful testimony was given on Monday at the start of the second week of the civil trial surrounding the Santa Fe High School shooting, which left 10 people dead and 13 wounded six years ago.

Jurors heard from two of those wounded, as well as the family of a 17-year-old exchange student who was killed.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been found incompetent to stand trial criminally, but now he and his parents could be held financially responsible.

The jury heard from the grieving parents of 17-year-old Sabika Sheikh.

They were proud to send her to the United States for the first time as part of an exchange student program with Pakistan.

She was killed one month before she was scheduled to go home.

"Her death has caused a void in my life that nobody can fill," Farah Naz, the mother of Sabika Sheikh, said through a translator.

The next witness on the stand was Flo Rice, a Santa Fe HS substitute teacher who was hospitalized after the May 18 shooting.

She testified that she was shot six times.

"I didn't move. I just laid there. I kept praying because my mother had died when I was young, and I didn't want to do that to my girls. I didn't want to leave them," Rice said.

