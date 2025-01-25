Air monitoring shows no hazards after 18-wheeler crash and chemical spill in San Jacinto County

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- San Jacinto County residents can safely return to their homes after the county's office of emergency management announced that the evacuation was lifted on Saturday morning.

Authorities closed roads within a three-mile radius of FM-1725 after an 18-wheeler tanker truck overturned on Friday and caused a chemical spill.

In an update, TxDOT announced the FM-1725 closure has been shortened to the intersection of FM-1725 and FM-3081 to Glen Haven Road.

The truck has been removed, and hazmat crews are working to clean and neutralize the spilled chemicals.

Yesterday, officials announced that the truck driver died in the crash, and dozens, including 29 children on a school bus, were treated for sore throats and coughs caused by sulfur dioxide exposure.

Sgt. Sammy Lattner from Texas DPS said the driver was hauling a tanker trailer northbound on FM 1725 when the truck lost control for an unknown reason and overturned.

Lattner said the tank ruptured, leaving a "one-inch gap wide, approximately eight inches long." He said the truck was carrying 2,800 gallons of the chemical and is down to 1,500 gallons.

According to the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management, a chemical odor from the truck was reported after the crash, and a shelter-in-place was issued.

In an update on Saturday morning, DPS said its air monitoring had not detected anything hazardous.