OEM officials said the chemical spilled is sulfur oxide and that dozens have been treated for sore throat and cough.

Chemical leak reported after 18-wheeler crash on FM-1725 in San Jacinto County

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are responding to a reported chemical spill after an 18-wheeler crash on FM-1725 in San Jacinto County.

ABC13 has learned from Office of Emergency Management officials that sulfur oxide was the chemical spilled and that 37 people have been treated for sore throat and cough.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the dozens of people affected or the driver of the 18-wheeler.

SkyEye video from above the scene shows two large clusters of emergency vehicles in the area, including several hazmat fire trucks.

The video also shows an overturned 18-wheeler on the side of the roadway, with a pool of liquid behind it. Emergency crews appeared to be parked a couple miles away from the crash site.

According to a social media post from the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management, a chemical odor from the truck was reported after the crash.

Initially, fire officials were evacuating a mile-wide area around the truck crash at FM-1725 and Tyra Drive, near FM-3081, according to the OEM.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. FM-1725 is closed at FM-3081.

In a later update, TxDOT Lufkin said the closure area was expanded to three miles in each direction from the spill. Residents are being asked to stay away from the three-mile radius.

A shelter for evacuees is open at 250 Live Oak St. in Coldspring, according to the OEM.

Hazmat specialists are working to clear the scene. Officials said there is no known time frame for reopening the area.

The immediate area appears to be heavily wooded, with a few homes nearby.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.