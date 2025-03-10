Family of murdered Onalaska teen speaks out after accused killer's father is found not guilty

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of an Onalaska teen found stabbed to death in 2022 is upset one of the defendants in the case was acquitted.

According to the San Jacinto Sheriff's office, the 18-year-old victim, Katelynn Brandon, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a trailer she shared with her boyfriend, Thorin Keeper.

Thorin was arrested for the alleged murder, and at the time, investigators believed he conspired with his father, Daniel Keeper, to conceal evidence.

Daniel has since been tried and was found not guilty on Feb. 27.

"I sit back and let them do their job for two years, and they failed," John Brandon, the victim's father, said.

In December 2022, investigators believed Thorin had the means and motive to kill Katelynn.

Thorin's father, Daniel, allegedly drove his son to the trailer the night of the murder.

"They were just trying to push the narrative that the dad couldn't have known. He's just a driver," Stormy Darnell, a friend of the Brandon family, said.

Katelynn's family were the ones who discovered her body in the trailer. Police say there were more than 20 stab wounds on her body.

Thorin was charged with first-degree murder, and his dad, Daniel, was accused of helping him get rid of the victim's phone.

However, the prosecution failed to prove beyond a reasonable that Daniel was involved in the cover-up.

"They let my daughter down, they let my family down, and now I am angry," John said.

ABC13 contacted the San Jacinto County District Attorney's Office about the verdict but did not hear back.

Katelynn's mom, Jennifer Brandon, said she was put on the stand to testify about her daughter's toxic relationship with both Thorin and his father.

"They made the trial about Thorin, and it wasn't even Thorin's trial, so I knew right then and there we were going to lose," Jennifer said.

The DA put roughly 15 witnesses on the stand. The jury deliberated for about three hours before deciding not guilty.

Brandon's family feels like they may have lost this battle, but they aren't done fighting the war.

Their next court hearing in the case against Keeper is later this month.

"That was my little baby, and she is gone; nobody can bring that back, but they can do right by her," John said.

