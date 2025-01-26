FM-1725 reopens after fatal 18-wheeler crash caused chemical spill in San Jacinto Co., TxDOT says

Flight restrictions have extended three miles wide on FM-1725 near FM-3081, and residents affected have been encouraged to evacuate.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two days after a hazardous chemical spill near San Jacinto County, FM-1725 has reopened following a large closure that extended to a three-mile radius, according to officials.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the road was open for travel early Sunday.

Officials said an 18-wheeler hauling a 2,800-gallon tanker trailer lost control and overturned on its right side. Unfortunately, the driver, identified as 54-year-old Micheal Rider from Buna, died in the crash.

The crash caused the tank to rupture and emit a smell that was later confirmed as sulfur dioxide. Dozens of residents nearby were evacuated.

Officials confirmed that 29 students on a school bus were treated for sore throats and coughs following exposure to the chemical. A shelter-in-place order was issued, and a shelter in Coldspring opened for evacuees.

On Saturday, TxDOT announced the closure of FM-1725 from the intersection of FM-1725 and FM-3081 to Glen Haven Road, and those who had to leave could return home.

The large truck was removed, and hazmat crews worked to clean the spilled chemicals.

On Saturday, officials said nothing had been detected through air monitoring.

