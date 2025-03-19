Crews battling active wildfire in San Jacinto Co. after 400 acres burned, officials say

SAN JACINTO, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews are battling a wildfire in San Jacinto County after at least 400 acres were burned on Wednesday afternoon.

The wildfire, which is 0% contained, is happening northwest of FM 1725 and Alsobrooks Road in San Jacinto County, according to Montgomery County officials.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where two Type 3 helicopters were seen dropping water at the Sam Houston National Forest.

The Texas A &M Forest Service said firefighters are working to create a containment line, while helicopters drop water from above.

Officials say that a few structures have been impacted, and there have been 15 people evacuated so far.

A shelter will open in Coldspring around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to officials.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.