26-year-old suspect turns himself in after being wanted for overnight crime spree in Rosharon area

A suspect is accused of throwing a brick through a Lyft driver's window, stealing a car, and shooting at separate vehicles within a span of two hours.

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of serious crimes turned himself in at the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

The video above is from a previous report.

26-year-old Juan Mata was wanted in connection with an overnight crime spree in Rosharon, Texas, according to authorities.

The crimes, which reportedly happened within two hours, began when the suspect allegedly threw a brick through a Lyft driver's window and stole a vehicle.

Then, the sheriff's office said he stole a vehicle and began following another driver, who was then shot at by the suspect. No one was reportedly injured in that shooting. ABC13 obtained video from a neighbor showing the chaos.

