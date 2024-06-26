26-year-old wanted for allegedly firing at vehicles during overnight crime spree in Rosharon area

The two-hour crime spree began when the suspect allegedly threw a brick through a Lyft driver's window and stole a vehicle.

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is wanted in connection with an overnight crime spree in Rosharon, Texas, according to authorities.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the incidents on Wednesday, all of which reportedly happened within a span of two hours, between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Deputies said it all started before midnight when the suspect, now identified as 26-year-old Juan Mata, allegedly threw a brick through a Lyft driver's car window after being dropped off in Rosharon.

Then, the sheriff's office said he stole a vehicle and began following another driver, who was then shot at by the suspect. No one was reportedly injured in that shooting. ABC13 obtained video from a neighbor showing the chaos.

"When we were responding to that call, we ended up getting another 911 call from Suncreek Estates down the street," Cpt. Travis Pate with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said.

After taking off, Mata is accused of firing at yet another vehicle, this time injuring both the driver and passenger.

The two female victims who were shot told investigators that Mata yelled something to them in Spanish before firing.

They were flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

"We typically don't see this kind of thing in Brazoria County. We are going to find this man and put him in jail," Pate said.

BCSO released an image of the SUV used in these crimes and a photo of Mata, who deputies said has connections to the Richmond, Missouri City, and Rosharon areas.

Mata is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, authorities urge you to call 911 or the sheriff's office at (979) 864-2200 with reference case No. 2406-0522.

