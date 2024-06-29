Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson named on USA Basketball Men's Select Team

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- Two Houston Rockets players were selected on the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team on Friday.

Rockets forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson were named among the 15-man select team.

Smith and Thompson will be among the players that will practice with the USA Basketball Men's National Team during its training camp next week.

On the other hand, the men's national team features the likes of NBA superstars LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The practices will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the national team prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics.