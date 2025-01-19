Road rage suspect found shot in crash after allegedly fatally shooting man in W. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one man is dead, and three others, including a suspect, are injured after an apparent road rage incident that spurred into another crash early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Westheimer and Crossview and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. HPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials learned that just before the man had been shot, he was involved in a case of road rage where the suspect in question allegedly shot him before taking off from the scene once officers arrived.

HPD said the suspect was driving recklessly at high speed before crashing at the intersection of Westheimer and Jeanetta, about a block away from the initial scene.

That accident, police said, minorly injured two others, who were both taken to the hospital.

Once officers arrived at that accident, the suspect had also been found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

Investigators did not provide details on if the suspect was shot at the earlier scene or after.