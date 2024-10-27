Road rage suspect fatally struck by car while running from police on East Freeway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hit and killed on the East Freeway Saturday morning while running from Houston police officers.

Police say they pulled the man over just before 8:40 a.m. on the eastbound feeder road near Lockwood after witnessing road rage between him and another driver.

According to authorities, the suspect was aggressive toward officers.

"The male got out the car, there was some type of confrontation with the officers, a physical," Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu said.

That's when they said the man ran down an embankment onto the East Freeway.

He made it across three lanes of traffic before being hit by a vehicle when he reached the fourth lane's center dividing wall.

Police said one car managed to swerve to avoid hitting the man, but the car directly behind it could not.

"This is heartbreaking for everybody. It's very traumatic. We send our condolences. We're sending up prayers," Cantu said.

Police said they would review body camera video to better understand what happened. They also asked members of the public to share any video with them.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

