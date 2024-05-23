1 week after, CenterPoint customers frustrated on homes still without power: 'It's sickening'

Although CenterPoint promised last week that all customers' power would be back on by Wednesday, ABC13 is still receiving calls from folks on Houston's northside about their power still being down.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been one week since a deadly storm swept across southeast Texas, and still, people are without power during an intense heat wave.

CenterPoint said power would mostly be restored Wednesday, but customers are still reaching out to ABC13 saying they are in the dark.

One of those places was the North Point Villa mobile home off Airline Drive, which some have called home for more than 20 years. Iris Mendoza is one of the residents who lives in one of the 40 homes.

"This is my home and my life. It's everything," Mendoza said.

Through hurricane and freezes, this home has been her shelter. Last Thursday's storm was the first time that she was forced to leave for her own safety.

"There is no water and no lights. It's not possible to stay in my house," Mendoza said.

The storm brought a tree onto her, roof, and with it, power lines. Those lines are now making direct contact with her roof and four others. She called 911, who told her to get out right away. A week later, she is still shelling out money to stay in a hotel.

"I'm really scared. So we won't stay in the house," Mendoza said.

A week later, CenterPoint still hadn't been by to remove the lines or restore power, which is a major concern for owner Johnny McGee.

"It will either burn their homes down or kill the people in it," McGee said.

ABC13 reached out through email, and a short time later, crews arrived at the scene.

McGee is frustrated that's all it took after asking someone to come help.

"It's just sickening. It's sickening that we live in such a big city and we can't take care of our own people," McGee said.

CenterPoint says 99% of customers have power restored and they are working to get to those who are still without.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.