Repairs underway for reported gas leak after construction crews hit line in SE Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to contain what appears to be water gushing out of the ground in southeast Houston.
The Houston Fire Department officials reported a gas leak at 5902 Southridge near Crest.
Authorities said the incident happened when third-party construction crews were doing work and hit a line.
SkyEye flew over the work site, surrounded by yellow tape and brown water bubbling from the ground, which could indicate a water line break as well as a gas leak.
CenterPoint and Houston Public Works are responding to the scene.
HFD said shelter in place or evacuations were not needed.
