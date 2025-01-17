Renovations close Bush Airport Terminal B lobby for all of 2025

The Houston Airport System is opening the International Arrivals Curb, a new pick-up area meant to unclog the exit to IAH.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Travelers departing through Terminal B at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will need to allow extra time to get to their gates. The terminal's lobby will be closed for several months beginning this Tuesday, January 21.

During the closure, which is expected to last until sometime in 2026, the lobby will undergo extensive renovations that include changes to the ground-level check-in and baggage claim areas as well as three times more curb frontage, according to a press release. The terminal will also be home to the largest United Club in the world and 22 new gates.

Since the Terminal B gates will remain open while its lobby is closed, travelers who are departing from Terminal B will need to check in at Terminal C. Signage on the way to the airport will remind people of the Terminal B lobby closure.

United Airlines, which is funding the $2.5 billion Terminal B renovation project, will run a free shuttle between the Terminal A/B parking garage and Terminal C to assist travelers. However, people are encouraged to park in the Terminal C garage if spaces are available.



For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.