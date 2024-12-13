Houston Airport System to open new pick-up area meant to unclog the exit to IAH

The Houston Airport System is opening the International Arrivals Curb, a new pick-up area meant to unclog the exit to IAH.

The Houston Airport System is opening the International Arrivals Curb, a new pick-up area meant to unclog the exit to IAH.

The Houston Airport System is opening the International Arrivals Curb, a new pick-up area meant to unclog the exit to IAH.

The Houston Airport System is opening the International Arrivals Curb, a new pick-up area meant to unclog the exit to IAH.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we prepare for the next big wave of holiday travel, travelers will see another big improvement in traffic flow at Bush Intercontinental Airport starting on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Houston Airport System is opening the International Arrivals Curb.

It's a new pick-up area, and they say opening it will unclog the exit to IAH.

On Saturday, the Houston Airport System will close the temporary Terminal E pickup zone on South Terminal Road.

The new International Arrivals Curb will have eight dedicated lanes for pickup and expanded capacity. Six of those lanes will open for December travel.

The opening of the new curb will return the airport exit to its original four-lane configuration, easing traffic congestion leaving the airport.

Construction to improve IAH began in 2022, and it has been one of the primary sources of congestion since then.

The construction has started to draw to a close, and passengers can expect continued improvement into 2025.

For news updates, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, X and Instagram.

