Rat infestation at Houston Police Department property room raises questions about case integrity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A rat infestation at the Houston Police Department property room has raised questions about the integrity of criminal cases despite the department's claims that the problem is confined.

"We don't have an issue with current evidence. It's old evidence being stored near current evidence that's still in the legal process," explained HPD Chief Noe Diaz.

The revelation came during a news conference Friday morning at the facility on Washinton Avenue, which announced the urgent need to start clearing the property room of old and unneeded evidence, specifically old narcotics.

Diaz said there are 1.2 million pieces of evidence. Some have been held for decades and long after the cases have been adjudicated.

"We've got 400,000 pounds of marijuana in storage that the rats are the only ones enjoying," John Whitmire quipped.

Joe Vinas, President of the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association, questions how HPD and the mayor can be sure that the rat infestation has affected only old drug cases.

"How do they know? Can they read the labels on the box? 'They don't need these drugs anymore. Let's go have a party,'" Vinas said sarcastically.

The defense attorney has seen numerous crime lab and property room issues over the years.

"Could cases be compromised?" reporter Jessica Willey asked.

"Sure. Anytime evidence is compromised, then cases could be compromised," Vinas replied.

Diaz said they first discovered the rodent problem in October.

Dr. Peter Stout of the Houston Forensic Science Center said it's an issue many property rooms face.

"They've had professional exterminators involved, but it's hard getting these rodents out of there. Think about it," he said. "They're drug-addicted rats. They're tough to deal with."

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said HPD and his office are reviewing old cases to determine what can be purged and will provide funds to destroy old drugs.

"We will be destroying any narcotics evidence that has been obtained prior to 2015," Teare said.

Whitmire touted the collaboration before a short tour of the cramped facility.

"You find a rat hole, and they could be anywhere in the interior of that building," Vinas added.

