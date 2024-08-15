Prosecutors still awaiting toxicology report results after Judge Kelli Johnson's DWI arrest in June

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Prosecutors are still waiting on toxicology reports after a Harris County judge was arrested for DWI back in June.

On Thursday, a judge heard the case against Harris County District Court Judge Kelli Johnson.

Records show Johnson was going 15 miles below the speed limit and made an improper turn from the center lane on Hempstead Road on June 25.

She was arrested after officers found two prescription pill bottles in her vehicle.

Johnson wasn't present during Thursday's hearing, something her attorney says is not unusual.

"In the beginning phases of these cases, defendants don't have to be here because it clogs up the courts," defense attorney Chris Tritico said. "There's really nothing for us to do while we're gathering evidence."

Toxicology reports can take 60 to 90 days or longer to receive the results.

Johnson's next hearing is set for Oct. 1.

