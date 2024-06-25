Judge arrested on DWI charge after HPD officers found several prescription bottles in car: Records

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County District Court Judge Kelli Johnson was arrested on a DWI charge early Tuesday morning, ABC13 confirmed through court records.

At about 1:55 a.m., a Houston police officer said he witnessed Johnson make an improper turn from the center lane at the 11600 block of Hempstead Road onto the 7600 block of Kempwood Dr.

Johnson was driving 15 miles per hour under the posted speed limit, according to the HPD officer who pulled her over.

As the officer approached Johnson's vehicle, he reportedly noticed she had her hands up in front of her torso, was looking straight ahead, and only rolled her window down once the officer asked her to.

As Johnson reached for her driver's license in her purse, records state the officer noticed two prescription bottles. After the officer returned from running her information, Johnson reportedly admitted that she was on Duloxetine, an antidepressant.

Records state the officer determined her to be under the influence of a controlled substance based on her slow movements, emotionless demeanor, and dilated pupils.

The officer was instructed by a supervisor to conduct a field sobriety test on Johnson. After those scores came back low, she consented to a blood draw, which was conducted at the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Johnson remains in jail at the moment. This comes after she was stopped for reckless driving and suspected of drinking back on April 12.

ABC13 contacted the DA's office regarding the case.

"All we're saying is that we will have no comment on the arrest or charges. Our office will be recusing itself from the case," their response read.

