Pride Houston to reveal 2025 LGBTQ+ celebration plans Friday on ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're about to learn what Pride Houston has been working on in preparation for next year's parade and festival.

On Friday, the city's original LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will join ABC13 to announce its theme and other 2025 plans live at 9:30 a.m.

Pride Houston 365's new president, Tiffany Scales, will be in studio with all the details.

The announcement will be followed Sunday by "Brunch of the Minds," Pride Houston's first fundraiser of the season.

The brunch will happen at Lustre Pearl from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live entertainment and an extensive brunch menu. Click here for details.

Pride Houston will mark its 47th anniversary next June. The first Houston Gay Pride Parade happened back in 1979, commemorating the raid on New York's Stonewall Inn 10 years earlier.

With each successive year, Pride events have helped move acceptance and inclusion forward for our LGBTQ+ community

